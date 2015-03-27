EU aviation agency recommends new cockpit safety rules

EU aviation safety authorities issued a recommendation for European airlines Friday (27 March) saying that at least two people should be in airplane cockpits at all times.

The recommendation - by the European aviation safety agency (EASA) - follows the crash of a Germanwings airplane on Tuesday (24 March) that killed 150 people in the French Alps.

The co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, is said to have deliberately flown the Barcelona-Duessdeldorf flight into a mountain.

Crash investi...