euobserver
The cockpit of an Airbus A320 (Photo: Douglas Heriot)

EU aviation agency recommends new cockpit safety rules

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU aviation safety authorities issued a recommendation for European airlines Friday (27 March) saying that at least two people should be in airplane cockpits at all times.

The recommendation - by the European aviation safety agency (EASA) - follows the crash of a Germanwings airplane on Tuesday (24 March) that killed 150 people in the French Alps.

The co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, is said to have deliberately flown the Barcelona-Duessdeldorf flight into a mountain.

