euobserver
Vlasenko: 'They activated my case as another bright example of selective justice' (Photo: tymoshenko.ua)

EU gives up hope on Ukraine deal at Vilnius summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats have given up hope Ukraine will sign an association and free trade treaty at the Vilnius summit later this month.

The rupture comes after Ukrainian authorities on Monday (11 November) charged Serhiy Vlasenko, the lawyer of jailed former PM Yulia Tymoshenko, with domestic violence in a case which could see him also jailed for three years.

The move came 48 hours before a European Parliament mission on Wednesday in Brussels gives a final verdict on whether Ukraine has ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

