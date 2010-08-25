EU cyber assault would cost €86 million, expert says

A malicious foreign power could - given €86 million, 750 people and two years to prepare - launch a devastating cyber attack on the EU, a US security expert has said.

The assault would begin with a member of staff at, say, the London Stock Exchange or the French electricity grid operator, RTE, opening a PDF attachment in an email which looks as if it had been sent by a colleague.

The PDF would contain software enabling a hacker on a different continent to silently take over his c...