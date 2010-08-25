Ad
euobserver
A technician overlooks EU air traffic at Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based European air safety body - a potential target in any cyber assault (Photo: Eurocontrol)

EU cyber assault would cost €86 million, expert says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A malicious foreign power could - given €86 million, 750 people and two years to prepare - launch a devastating cyber attack on the EU, a US security expert has said.

The assault would begin with a member of staff at, say, the London Stock Exchange or the French electricity grid operator, RTE, opening a PDF attachment in an email which looks as if it had been sent by a colleague.

The PDF would contain software enabling a hacker on a different continent to silently take over his c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A technician overlooks EU air traffic at Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based European air safety body - a potential target in any cyber assault (Photo: Eurocontrol)

