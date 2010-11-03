Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria's former EU commissioner Meglena Kuneva said the government is unable to set the right priorities for the country (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Bulgaria least competitive country in the EU

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria is no longer the most corrupt country in Europe, according to Transparency International's 2010 index of public sector corruption.

Greece has now taken over the top EU spot in the list, but Bulgaria's position as the Union's least competitive and most energy-consuming economy is still beyond challenge.

Bulgaria's labour productivity per hour worked is less than 40 percent of the EU average, according to a European Commission report.

At the same time, the industry ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Bulgaria's former EU commissioner Meglena Kuneva said the government is unable to set the right priorities for the country (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections