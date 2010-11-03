Bulgaria least competitive country in the EU

Bulgaria is no longer the most corrupt country in Europe, according to Transparency International's 2010 index of public sector corruption.
Greece has now taken over the top EU spot in the list, but Bulgaria's position as the Union's least competitive and most energy-consuming economy is still beyond challenge.
Bulgaria's labour productivity per hour worked is less than 40 percent of the EU average, according to a European Commission report.
At the same time, the industry ...
