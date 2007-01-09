Ad
euobserver
The new group has the required 20 members (Photo: Italian EU Presidency)

Far-right group formed in European Parliament

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Far-right MEPs have managed to club together in the European Parliament, getting enough members to form a political group entitling them to EU funds.

The group was created on Tuesday (9 January) and managed to get just the threshold number of deputies needed under EU rules - 20 MEPs from six different member states.

The diverse group which houses politicians from Romania's anti-Roma xenophobic Greater Romania Party, through to France's and Belgium's anti-immigrant National Front a...

