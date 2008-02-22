Ad
euobserver
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault has been build to house samples of all the world's agricultural seeds (Photo: Global Crop Diversity Trust)

Barroso to open 'Noah's Ark' for seeds

by Lisbeth Kirk,

Next week will mark the official opening of what has been referred to as both the 'Doomsday Vault' and more optimisically as the 'Noah's Ark' for seeds.

On Tuesday (26 February) European Commission President Jose Barroso and Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg are to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening a seed vault – a massive storehouse for food plant seeds that aims to preserve biodiversity in the face of global warming and natural disasters.

The Svalbard Global Seed ...

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault has been build to house samples of all the world's agricultural seeds (Photo: Global Crop Diversity Trust)

