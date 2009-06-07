Ad
Less and less Europeans have been voting through the years (Photo: European Parliament/Bruno Amsellem)

European elections marked by record low turnout

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The turnout in the 2009 European elections was the lowest ever since direct elections for the house started thirty years ago, with Slovakia getting the lowest score for the second time in a row.

The 4-7 June election saw 43 percent of the 375 million Europeans entitled to vote go to the polls, according to preliminary results published on Monday afternoon (8 June) by TNS Sofres for the European Parliament.

This result is more than two points lower than in 2004, which was then the ...

