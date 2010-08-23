Ad
euobserver
Skopje - lots of building projects in the pipeline but a high unemployment rate (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Macedonia - European champion of unemployment

by Detlef Fechtner, Brussels,

In Macedonia, the unemployment rate is not just a little higher than elsewhere in Europe. Even compared to other European countries hard hit by joblessness, Macedonia is in a class of its own. Last year, 32.3 percent of the total labour force were without employment, according to the EU's statistics office Eurostat.

The situation is even more desperate among young people: More than 50 per cent are looking for work, without success.

In the EU, there are two countries with an alarm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Skopje - lots of building projects in the pipeline but a high unemployment rate (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections