Macedonia - European champion of unemployment

In Macedonia, the unemployment rate is not just a little higher than elsewhere in Europe. Even compared to other European countries hard hit by joblessness, Macedonia is in a class of its own. Last year, 32.3 percent of the total labour force were without employment, according to the EU's statistics office Eurostat.

The situation is even more desperate among young people: More than 50 per cent are looking for work, without success.

In the EU, there are two countries with an alarm...