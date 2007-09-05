Ad
Poland believes the "right to life" cannot be reduced to the death penalty problem alone (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland opposes EU day against death penalty

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Poland is opposing the creation of a yearly 'European day against the death Penalty', arguing that the issue should form part of a broader discussion on life and death – including abortion and euthanasia.

In a meeting of EU member states' justice experts in Brussels on Tuesday (4 September), Poland opposed a draft EU declaration announcing the bloc will from now on organize a European day against the death Penalty each year on 10 October.

The draft declaration should be signed b...

