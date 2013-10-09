Bank resolution plan breaches EU rules, lawyers say

The prospects of swift agreement on the next stage of an EU banking union have been dealt a blow after lawyers warned that the plans would breach EU law.\n \nThe single resolution mechanism tabled by the EU's financial services commissioner, Michel Barnier, in July would establish a board tasked with resolving ailing banks alongside a common fund to cover the costs of bank resolution.
However, in a leaked paper drafted for governments by the Council of Ministers' legal service, officia...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.