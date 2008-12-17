Ad
euobserver
One of those very rare occasions when politicians can really write history? (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs likely to back EU's climate package

by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

The European Parliament is heading for the key vote on the the set of green laws, known as the climate package, that should see the 27-nation EU boosting renewable energy, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and increasing its energy efficiency.

"Today is one of those very rare occasions when politicians can really write history," EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (16 December).

Speaking ahead of the crucial vote, Mr Dimas urged EU lawma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
One of those very rare occasions when politicians can really write history? (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections