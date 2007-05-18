EU shark fishing policy 'flawed'

NGOs have called for a major change in the EU's shark fishing policy saying it is inefficient and fails to protect dwindling shark species in European waters.

In its report - "Strengthening European Fisheries Management: Options for Enforcing the Shark Finning Ban" – the Shark Alliance, a coalition of 30 NGOs, asks the EU to improve its shark finning ban.

"Finning" is the process of cutting fins off the sharks – sometimes while the shark is still alive.

Because shark meat i...