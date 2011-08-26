East Timor could serve as model for UN mission in Libya

Unarmed UN-hatted police supported by African Union and Arab League soldiers as well as Nato air-lift and sea-lift capabilities is emerging as the preferred model for a post-Gaddafi peacekeeping mission in Libya.
The UN special advisor for post-conflict planning in Libya, Ian Martin, told press in Istanbul on Thursday (25 August) that he is looking to set up an "integrated advance mission" in order to restore security, rebuild public services and help rebel leaders, the Transitional Nat...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
