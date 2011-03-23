Ad
euobserver
A French institute (IRSN) has said a nuclear cloud will pass over France and Belgium this week (Photo: Notat)

European radiation levels normal, Brussels says

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

There is no sign that radioactive particles from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power station have reached the European Union, the European Commission has said.

"We have several thousand pieces of equipment all over the European Union in the member states," spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told journalists on Wednesday (3 March).

"In times like this where we have accidents in Japan, member states are obliged to measure every single hour and I have no indication from my experts that we ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A French institute (IRSN) has said a nuclear cloud will pass over France and Belgium this week (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections