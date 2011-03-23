European radiation levels normal, Brussels says

There is no sign that radioactive particles from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power station have reached the European Union, the European Commission has said.

"We have several thousand pieces of equipment all over the European Union in the member states," spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told journalists on Wednesday (3 March).

"In times like this where we have accidents in Japan, member states are obliged to measure every single hour and I have no indication from my experts that we ha...