Ad
euobserver
Mr Sarkozy has indicated Turkey should rather be a part of a Mediterranean Union (Photo: EUobserver)

France preparing moves against Turkish EU membership

by Honor Mahony,

France is already preparing to move against Turkish membership of the European Union by indicating it will block preliminary talks with Ankara on economic and monetary union.

According to articles in both the Financial Times and its German equivalent FT Deutschland, French officials have expressed specific concern about Turkey being allowed to open negotiations in this area - a step in the direction of eventually becoming a member of the euro.

The French blockade could come at the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mr Sarkozy has indicated Turkey should rather be a part of a Mediterranean Union (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections