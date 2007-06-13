France preparing moves against Turkish EU membership

France is already preparing to move against Turkish membership of the European Union by indicating it will block preliminary talks with Ankara on economic and monetary union.
According to articles in both the Financial Times and its German equivalent FT Deutschland, French officials have expressed specific concern about Turkey being allowed to open negotiations in this area - a step in the direction of eventually becoming a member of the euro.
The French blockade could come at the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here