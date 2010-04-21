EU hoping ash crisis will lead to more harmonised European airspace

The European Commission is hoping that the travel chaos caused by the Icelandic ash cloud will spur member states to agree to a European air supervisor who can issue binding recommendations to national air controllers.

Last Wednesday's eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano exposed the shortcomings of having 27 autonomous airspaces able to make unilateral decisions to introduce flying bans, in this case it was the UK taking the lead.

As the crisis unfolded and thousands of...