Ad
euobserver
The European Commission is looking for greater coordination in European skies (Photo: Notat)

EU hoping ash crisis will lead to more harmonised European airspace

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission is hoping that the travel chaos caused by the Icelandic ash cloud will spur member states to agree to a European air supervisor who can issue binding recommendations to national air controllers.

Last Wednesday's eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano exposed the shortcomings of having 27 autonomous airspaces able to make unilateral decisions to introduce flying bans, in this case it was the UK taking the lead.

As the crisis unfolded and thousands of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The European Commission is looking for greater coordination in European skies (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections