Ad
euobserver
Protesters gathering this morning near Gare du Midi (Photo: EUobserver)

Protesters on the move through Brussels

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The build-up of workers from all over Europe continued near Brussels' Gare du Midi train station throughout the morning on Wednesday (29 September), as protesters prepared to march through the city.

Colourful jackets, horns and loud music added to a carnival atmosphere in the down-at-heel area, punctuated by the occasional blast of tough rhetoric from nearby loudspeakers.

"We are unhappy with the government's reforms, there needs to be more support for the unemployed," one texti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Protesters gathering this morning near Gare du Midi (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections