Protesters on the move through Brussels

The build-up of workers from all over Europe continued near Brussels' Gare du Midi train station throughout the morning on Wednesday (29 September), as protesters prepared to march through the city.

Colourful jackets, horns and loud music added to a carnival atmosphere in the down-at-heel area, punctuated by the occasional blast of tough rhetoric from nearby loudspeakers.

"We are unhappy with the government's reforms, there needs to be more support for the unemployed," one texti...