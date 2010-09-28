Romanian government and police at loggerheads

The socio-economic crisis in Romania is taking a burlesque turn after the country's President Traian Basescu and its Premier Emil Boc refused on Monday (27 September) to let themselves be escorted to work by the police. The reason for this public snub was the unannounced demonstration by some 6,000 policemen, prison guards and members of the gendarmerie on Friday in Bucharest.

The policemen protested against the austerity measures introduced by the government which led to a cut of 25 pe...