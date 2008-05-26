Ad
euobserver
Talks with Russia have been stalled for several months (Photo: Russian Embassy)

EU-Russia partnership talks expected to last a year

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have given the formal go-ahead to open EU-Russia talks on a new "Partnership and Co-operation" pact in June, putting a full-stop behind the 18-month-long impasse caused by Polish and Lithuanian complaints.

Slovene foreign minister Dmitrij Rupel, speaking on behalf of his country's EU presidency, described Monday's (26 May) compromise as "hard to achieve," referring to shuttle diplomacy with Lithuania on the issue earlier this month.

Vilnius for weeks held in...

EU ends 18-month-long deadlock over Russia
