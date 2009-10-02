Ad
The final result will be announced on Saturday afternoon (Photo: EUobserver)

Exit poll sees Irish majority in favour of Lisbon Treaty

by Honor Mahony, DUBLIN,

Ireland's second referendum on the Lisbon Treaty is set to see a majority for the Yes side, according to an exit poll carried out by the country's opposition party, Fine Gael.

A spokesperson for the party told EUobserver that the private poll had shown that around 60 percent of people voted in favour of the treaty.

The exit poll is based on 1,000 voters from 33 locations around the country. With 80 percent of the exit poll votes counted, the result shows 60 percent in favour and 4...

