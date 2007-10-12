Ad
euobserver
"Nuclear energy is in Europe and it is here to stay," Mr Piebalgs said (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Brussels pushes atomic safety amid pro-nuclear talk

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission is making a concerted push for harmonising nuclear safety requirements across the European Union, saying that nuclear energy is here to stay.

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs made the comments after the first meeting of an experts group on nuclear safety and waste management.

The experts group is made up of senior officials from the 27 member states' national regulatory or nuclear safety authorities and is to advise the EU executive on how to progre...

