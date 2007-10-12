Brussels pushes atomic safety amid pro-nuclear talk

The European Commission is making a concerted push for harmonising nuclear safety requirements across the European Union, saying that nuclear energy is here to stay.
EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs made the comments after the first meeting of an experts group on nuclear safety and waste management.
The experts group is made up of senior officials from the 27 member states' national regulatory or nuclear safety authorities and is to advise the EU executive on how to progre...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here