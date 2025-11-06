Deutsche Telekom case shines light on 'two-speed' internet

Earlier this year, Austrian and German NGOs filed a complaint with the German Federal Network Agency against Deutsche Telekom, alleging that the internet service provider (ISP) is creating paid fast lanes to access websites.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.