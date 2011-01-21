EU set to freeze assets of ousted Tunisian leader

The European Union is currently working on a set of proposals that would see a union-wide freeze on the assets of ousted Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and his family.

Switzerland has already announced plans to freeze the assets of Mr Ben Ali, currently in hiding in Saudi Arabia after his 23-year rule collapsed last week following a month of demonstrations driven by anger over repression and poverty.

The Tunisian coalition government that has since replaced him is now...