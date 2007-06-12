EU's flagship CO2 trade scheme has shaky start

EU governments have backed a move to bring aviation emissions into the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) as the latest step to improve the bloc's key tool to reach its Kyoto commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But not all agree on how the future scheme should look.
EU transport ministers earlier this month gave their approval to a European Commission proposal for airlines to meet set CO2 quotas either by reducing their emissions or buying polluting credits fr...
