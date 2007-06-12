Ad
euobserver
The aviation industry is the latest to come into the commission's green sights (Photo: Airbus)

EU's flagship CO2 trade scheme has shaky start

by Philippa Jones,

EU governments have backed a move to bring aviation emissions into the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) as the latest step to improve the bloc's key tool to reach its Kyoto commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But not all agree on how the future scheme should look.

EU transport ministers earlier this month gave their approval to a European Commission proposal for airlines to meet set CO2 quotas either by reducing their emissions or buying polluting credits fr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

US begins intense lobby against EU emissions scheme
The aviation industry is the latest to come into the commission's green sights (Photo: Airbus)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections