Hungary waters down procurement rules for EU presidency

The Hungarian government is pushing legislation through parliament to allow ministries to bypass public procurement procedure when buying certain goods and services, just over two months before it takes over the EU presidency from Belgium.
Contracts made during the first half of 2011 for goods and services such as publications, translation and interpretation, catering, wine purchasing, vehicle rental or decoration would be covered by this rule.
The proposal for the new legislation...
