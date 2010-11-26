MEPs voice concern over eurosceptic Croatia

The European Parliament will express its concern about public scepticism in Croatia towards eventual membership of the European Union.

The issue is included in a draft report prepared by MEP Hanes Swoboda, the parliamentary rapporteur for Croatia, and will be discussed by the foreign affairs committee.

The report, seen by WAZ.EUobserver, strikes a generally positive tone. It welcomes what it calls "substantial progress achieved in meeting the benchmarks necessary for the conclusi...