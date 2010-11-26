Ad
euobserver
Just one quarter of Croatian citizens said EU membership was a "good thing". (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs voice concern over eurosceptic Croatia

by Augustin Palokaj,

The European Parliament will express its concern about public scepticism in Croatia towards eventual membership of the European Union.

The issue is included in a draft report prepared by MEP Hanes Swoboda, the parliamentary rapporteur for Croatia, and will be discussed by the foreign affairs committee.

The report, seen by WAZ.EUobserver, strikes a generally positive tone. It welcomes what it calls "substantial progress achieved in meeting the benchmarks necessary for the conclusi...

Tags

