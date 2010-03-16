Balkans summit to go ahead despite protocol problems

The leaders of the post-Yugoslavia states plus Albania will meet on Saturday (20 March) for the first time in 18 years in Brdo, near the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has confirmed his participation while Spain, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, is to send foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos.

In 1991, the leaders of the six Yugoslav republics at the time met in a failed attempt to agree the terms of restructuring the joint fede...