Croatia opens final chapters in EU accession talks

Five years after starting EU accession talks, Croatia on Wednesday (30 June) opened the three last remaining chapters, or policy areas, to be negotiated, moving into the home stretch towards EU membership.



The chapters concern Judiciary and Fundamental Rights (chapter 23), Competition (chapter 8) and Foreign, Security and Defence Policy (chapter 31). They will be formally opened at an accession conference at ministerial level. It is also envisaged to provisionally close the chapters on ...