Ad
euobserver
Pula in Croatia, already a favourite with EU tourists, is entering the home straight to accession (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia opens final chapters in EU accession talks

by Augustin Palokaj,

Five years after starting EU accession talks, Croatia on Wednesday (30 June) opened the three last remaining chapters, or policy areas, to be negotiated, moving into the home stretch towards EU membership. \n \nThe chapters concern Judiciary and Fundamental Rights (chapter 23), Competition (chapter 8) and Foreign, Security and Defence Policy (chapter 31). They will be formally opened at an accession conference at ministerial level. It is also envisaged to provisionally close the chapters on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Pula in Croatia, already a favourite with EU tourists, is entering the home straight to accession (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections