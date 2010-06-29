Croatia opens final chapters in EU accession talks

Five years after starting EU accession talks, Croatia on Wednesday (30 June) opened the three last remaining chapters, or policy areas, to be negotiated, moving into the home stretch towards EU membership. \n \nThe chapters concern Judiciary and Fundamental Rights (chapter 23), Competition (chapter 8) and Foreign, Security and Defence Policy (chapter 31). They will be formally opened at an accession conference at ministerial level. It is also envisaged to provisionally close the chapters on ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
