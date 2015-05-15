EU considers 'military approach' to local threats

The EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday (14 May) said the EU cannot ignore the military aspects of new threats surrounding Europe.
Speaking before her third ministerial meeting of Nato ministers in Antalya, Turkey, Mogherini said that the EU wants to increase co-operation with the alliance of 28 states.
“The European Union is very much aware of the fact that we need to increase our capacity to crisis. This for the European Union, very different from Nato, does...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
