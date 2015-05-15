Ad
euobserver
The ECB will 'implement in full' its €1.1 trillion stimulus plan for the eurozone. (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Eurozone bank to keep on printing money

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) will “implement in full” its €1.1 trillion stimulus programme, bank chief Mario Draghi has said.

Delivering a lecture on Thursday (14 May) at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Draghi told the audience that a prolonged period of recession, low economic growth, and political uncertainty in the eurozone had left businesses and households “very hesitant to take on economic risk” and that “quite some time is needed before we can declare success.” ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The ECB will 'implement in full' its €1.1 trillion stimulus plan for the eurozone. (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Green Economy

