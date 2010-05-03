Ad
euobserver
Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel's argument fell on deaf ears in Copenhagen (Photo: The Council of the EU)

Leaked tapes show EU leaders' frustration at climate summit

by Valentina Pop,

Leaked tapes from the failed climate summit in Copenhagen published in German weekly Der Spiegel have documented a deeper rift between France, Germany and the US and China and India than previously thought.

The tapes were recorded "accidentally" on 18 December 2009, during a meeting of 25 leaders, including Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Nicolas Sarkozy, US President Barack Obama and the representatives of China and India, Der Spiegel reports.

Angela Merkel expressed her frust...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

EU leaders look outside UN to push forward climate talks
Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel's argument fell on deaf ears in Copenhagen (Photo: The Council of the EU)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections