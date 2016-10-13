Ad
euobserver
A formal industrial area in the city centre of Lyon (France) was redesigned by local residents. (Photo: Rina Sergeeva)

Magazine

Old cities, new shapes

Regions & Cities
by Eric Maurice, PARIS,

In Europe, more than on any other continent, city dwellers, visitors and urban planners are likely to pass by centuries-old buildings and protected monuments.

In a world of urban transformation and smart technology, European cities are solidly anchored in their past. But it would be a mistake to think that the Old Continent is not fit for the future.

Many urbanists say that there is a "European model of city": old and dense urban areas, smaller than on other continents, where the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Brussels 2030
Future Cities: Shaping Europe from the bottom up
The stress hormone and EU garden cities
A formal industrial area in the city centre of Lyon (France) was redesigned by local residents. (Photo: Rina Sergeeva)

Tags

Regions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections