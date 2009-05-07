European parliament enters campaign mode

The European Parliament finished its last legislative session on Thursday as campaigning begins for the June European elections, with politicians once again battling the downward trend in voter turnout.
Marking the end of his term as parliament president, Hans-Gert Poettering noted that the institution had become the "decisive seat of political compromise" in the European Union.
"Today very few decisions are taken without the explicit consent of the parliament," said the German ce...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here