euobserver
Nato has little intelligence from the ground in Libya (Photo: nasa.org)

Nato admits civilian casualties in Libya

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato on Sunday (19 June) admitted its first major airstrike blunder causing civilian casualties in the four-month long Libyan campaign against Moammar Gaddafi.

"Nato regrets the loss of innocent civilian lives and takes great care in conducting strikes against a regime determined to use violence against its own citizens," lieutenant-general Charles Bouchard, commander of the Nato mission in Libya said in a statement.

Citing "weapons system failure" as a first indication, the Cana...

