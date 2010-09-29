Ad
euobserver
Several firms appear to have entered inaccurate data in the EU's lobby registry (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

EU lobby register blasted as wildly inaccurate

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has attracted fresh criticism over its fledgling EU lobby register, with new analysis suggesting that data for five out of the top 15 entries is likely to be inaccurate.

The number crunching exercise carried out using software robots by the pro-transparency coalition group Alter-EU on Monday evening (27 September) suggests many entrants have erroneously entered annual turnover figures rather than their EU lobbying budgets, placing them artificially high on EU re...

EU sued over lack of transparency
