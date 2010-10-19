MEPs voice outrage over Romania's media policy

A controversial Romanian government doctrine describing the media as potentially detrimental to the nation's well-being is causing a growing stir in the European Parliament.

Romanian deputy Rovana Plumb wrote to the EU's justice commissioner Viviane Reding on Monday (18 October) asking her to condemn the Romanian government's abuse of the media, following a demarche by three leading MEPs.

In an unprecedented move, leaders of three of the most important groups in the European Parl...