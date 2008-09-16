Ad
euobserver
France wants better co-ordination of EU military capabilities (Photo: eurocorps.net)

French EU presidency wants EU closer to NATO

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The French EU presidency is to put forward a security package at the December summit aimed at relaunching the European security and defence policy (ESDP) with strong links to NATO, many measures of which were outlined at a Brussels conference on defence on Monday (15 September).

From logistical shortcomings such as aircraft interoperability to stalled national investments for defence and the political "gulf" between NATO and the EU, the current ESDP has a number of areas that are "not ...

Tags

euobserver

