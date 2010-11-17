Ad
euobserver
EPP president Joseph Daul has criticised the commission's report on Albania. (Photo: epp-ed.eu)

EPP president criticises commission's report on Albania

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

The European Commission came under fire on Tuesday (16 November) over its latest progress report on Albania during a meeting hosted by the European People's Party (EPP).

Joseph Daul, president of the EPP, the biggest political group in the European Parliament, said he had not seen the problems referred to in the commission's report on his own visit to Albania.

The commission published its opinion on Albania's submission to become an official candidate for EU membership on 9 Novemb...

