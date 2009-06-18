Ad
The climate change deal reached in Copenhagen will have to be implemented by local and regional governments (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Regions want to shape Copenhagen climate deal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Shaping the global climate change deal at the upcoming UN conference in Copenhagen is a main priority of the Committee of Regions, an EU advisory body representing the bloc's regional and local governments.

A global deal negotiated in Copenhagen in December by world leaders will ultimately have to be implemented by regional and local authorities, with the Committee of Regions aiming to be a "policy shaper" in this regard, its president, Luc van den Brande, told EUobserver ahead of the C...

