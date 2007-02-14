MEPs approve critical CIA report but remain divided

MEPs have voted in a favour of a strongly critical report accusing EU governments of being complicit in CIA activities in Europe but the political force of the vote was undermined by parliament infighting, with parts of the centre-right group in the assembly disowning it completely.

Deputies on Wednesday (14 February) voted 382 in favour, 256 against with 74 abstentions for the 77-page report implicating 14 European governments and accusing them of being aware of US transportation of te...