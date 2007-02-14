Ad
euobserver
EU governments knew what was going on, say MEPs (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs approve critical CIA report but remain divided

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs have voted in a favour of a strongly critical report accusing EU governments of being complicit in CIA activities in Europe but the political force of the vote was undermined by parliament infighting, with parts of the centre-right group in the assembly disowning it completely.

Deputies on Wednesday (14 February) voted 382 in favour, 256 against with 74 abstentions for the 77-page report implicating 14 European governments and accusing them of being aware of US transportation of te...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU governments knew what was going on, say MEPs (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections