euobserver
A cow restrained for stunning ahead of slaughter (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU wants welfare officers in slaughterhouses

by Valentina Pop,

Slaughterhouses throughout the EU could be obliged to appoint special officers for animal welfare who are to ensure that pigs, sheep, goats, cattle and poultry are humanely treated at the time of their killing, according to European Commission proposals unveiled on Thursday (18 October).

If approved by all 27 member states, the European Commission's proposal will "integrate welfare considerations into the design of slaughterhouses," requiring the killing techniques to be constantly moni...

