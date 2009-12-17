Cities want a bigger role in regional policy

Europe's 1000 major cities have called on Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to involve them more directly in the bloc's regional policy.



"The global challenges of economic recession and climate change will be won or lost in our cities. (...) Cities must be real partners in EU policy-making and implementation," Jozias van Aartsen, mayor of the Hague and chairman of Eurocities, a network of 1000 big cities in and outside the EU said in a statement.

Regional aid currently accoun...