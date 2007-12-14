Sarkozy says 'reflection group' will discuss EU borders

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has said that a committee set up to examine forthcoming EU challenges will discuss the future borders of the bloc, despite its mandate having been watered down expressly to avoid this sensitive topic.

Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders, where it was formally agreed to establish the 'wise group' – the brainchild of the French president – Mr Sarkozy said that while it will not talk about "EU institutions" or "specific policies" it could talk "about a n...