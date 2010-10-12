EU to call for paradigm shift on energy

Europe's creaking energy infrastructure must be massively overhauled if the bloc is to meet its energy needs in the year 2020 and beyond, a report by the European Commission is set to say.
Outdated and hugely fragmented, the EU's energy grid should be replaced by a "Single European Energy Network", says a draft copy of the commission's communication on Energy Infrastructure Priorities seen by EUobserver.
"European energy infrastructure is aging and at the same time facing new ch...
