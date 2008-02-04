Ad
Europe has forgotten its emigration past, says EU cultural ambassador

by Teresa Küchler, Brussels,

Every year thousands of Africans put their lives into the hands of unscrupulous traffickers and crowd onto unsafe fishing boats to try to reach Europe across stormy waters. All along our coastlines, their drowned bodies drift ashore. Is this a decent Europe, award-winning Swedish writer Henning Mankell asks.

"The obvious answer is no, it is not decent," says the crime fiction novelist and theatre director, who is also goodwill ambassador for the "European year of intercultural dialogue...

