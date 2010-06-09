Local concerns rise as Nato downsizes troop numbers in Kosovo

Several Nato countries are considering faster cuts in their engagement in KFOR, the Alliance's mission in Kosovo, and financial concerns are becoming a compelling argument to withdraw troops sooner than military authorities might advise.

The local population would like the Alliance to keep a strong presence on the ground. KFOR enjoys the approval of both Kosovo Albanians and Serbs. Authorities in Kosovo and Serbia are also not keen to see Nato troops go.

Kosovo's president Fatmir ...