Tracing Orson Welles: The darker side of Split

On the third leg of an incognito tourist trip on behalf of the Croatian daily Jutarnji List, told to sample everything and, most of all, to be ruthless if I find Dalmatia's reputation for high quality tourism is overdone or unmerited, I arrived in the glamorous city of Split.

This journey allowed me to discover the hidden side of many of the most famous local tourist destinations. Aside from the usual Diocletian-palace-medieval-antiquity cliché, there is another side to the Adriatic ci...