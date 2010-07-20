From bunkers to naturism: the tourist map of Eastern Europe

Even during communism, eastern European countries were making hard cash from tourism. Today, Croatia and the Czech Republic - countries that did not exist 20 years ago - are solidly inscribed on the mental map of the Western tourist.

The fortunes of eastern European tourism have proven as diverse as the nature of the countries themselves. In some, such as Croatia, tourism is the main source of revenue and the backbone of the whole economy. In others, despite the huge potential, the tour...