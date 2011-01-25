Ad
euobserver

EU pulls raw materials paper amid squabbling over commodity speculation

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has decided to delay the publication of a policy paper on raw materials and commodity markets at the eleventh hour after senior officials flagged up a number of areas likely to run into member-state opposition, primarily from France.

On Tuesday (25 January) a spokesman for the EU executive said the delay was unlikely to exceed one week, with other individuals insisting the decision was taken before critical comments were made by French President Nicolas Sarkozy ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections