EU pulls raw materials paper amid squabbling over commodity speculation

The European Commission has decided to delay the publication of a policy paper on raw materials and commodity markets at the eleventh hour after senior officials flagged up a number of areas likely to run into member-state opposition, primarily from France.
On Tuesday (25 January) a spokesman for the EU executive said the delay was unlikely to exceed one week, with other individuals insisting the decision was taken before critical comments were made by French President Nicolas Sarkozy ...
