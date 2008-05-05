Brussels to make suggestions on eurozone's future

The European Commission is this week to present an overview of the eurozone as it approaches its tenth anniversary amid strong differences between member states on the role of the European Central Bank.
The report is to look into ways of improving the economic functioning of economic and monetary union in response to growing pressures such as globalisation and an ageing EU population.
The commission is expected to say that the single currency has contributed to macroeconomic stabi...
